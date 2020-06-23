The Independent National Electoral Commission is worried about the smooth conduct of governorship primaries and elections in Edo state.

The electoral body believes the process which is complex could be disrupted by pre-election litigations and the conflicting orders emanating from different courts.

INEC said it is closely monitoring the cases and restates its strong commitment to obeying all orders and judgments from properly constituted courts in accordance with the rule of law.

The electoral body said the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes will end on the 27th of June while the submission of the list of candidates will close on the 29th of June.