Worried about the diminishing state of the People’s Democratic Party, a meeting of the Concerned Leaders of the PDP has asked all coalition members to work out modalities of winning all elections taking into consideration local and national peculiarities.

In a communique made available to newsmen, signed by former Senate President David Mark says that All well meaning PDP members and other Nigerians are welcome to join the coalition.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, a former Senate President, David Mark, a former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, former governors and several other prominent figures of the Peoples Democratic Party were present at the closed-door meeting.

The strategic gathering, is part of ongoing consultations ahead of the formal unveiling of a coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.