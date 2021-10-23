Breaking News

Concerned APC Stakeholders forum faults Caretaker Committee on State Congresses

Concerned APC Stakeholders forum in a statement signed by it’s spokesman, Abubakar Usman, has faulted the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee on the State congresses.

From Kano to Kwara, to Sokoto, and other states they described the issue of parallel congresses as embarrassing.

According to them, if indeed that the congresses held across the country were conducted in compliance with “the charge by the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari that the party be returned to the people.” If indeed this was the case, it would almost be impossible to record parallel congresses.

While a few states conducted the congresses with a semblance of the true letters and spirit of consensus, which they say must be commended for.

As the party approach the all important 2023 elections, they’re asking all those who genuinely love the APC to rise and curtail all practices that weaken the strengths of the party.

They enjoined patriotic party members, to display honesty towards the survival of the APC and the sustenance of the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The forthcoming National Convention they believe presents an opportunity that must not be missed to Harmonisethe party’s structure.

