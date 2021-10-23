JUST IN: Security agents takeover Taraba APC office

Police and other security agents have taken over Taraba’s All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat following the court ban of the party’s state congress.

The court injunction from Federal High court Jalingo,restrained the party from going ahead with today’s scheduled congress.

The security action is to forestall any act that may lead to breakdown of law and order.

The APC held its nationwide congresses last week except Taraba and OYo States’ rescheduled for today owing to internal crisis in the party.

But the Youth Wing of APC in Taraba State has warned against flouting court order by the party stakeholders.

Addressing a press conference at the party Secretariat, the leader of the group, Mama Nashiru said his group didn’t want replay of events that made APC lost Zamfara State.

He urged stakeholders in the state to bury their differences for overall interest of the party ahead 2023 general elections and put their house in order.