Commuters have been stranded for hours in the gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway outward Berger/Ojota.

The ripple effect of traffic on that axis has trickled into other areas of the city.

There are reports that the gridlock was caused by the collision of two tankers and an articulated vehicle at about 2:00am in Kara.

Emergency responders have been at the scene of the incident cleaning up spilled content from the tankers to avoid a fire outbreak.