Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has imposed a curfew on Offa and Erinle towns following the renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities on Thursday.

The curfew will be in force between 6p.m. and 8 a.m. until further notice.

According to a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew.

While security forces on ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.

All residents have been directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately.

The Government also urges residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with the directive to save lives and property.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also appealed to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, and to maintain peace.