Ondo state government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on both communities with immediate effect, following the escalation of violent clashes between Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo

Two persons were feared killed in the two communities on Thursday.

Aside approving this action, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, equally ordered a massive manhunt for perpetrators of the despicable violence just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of same.

With respect to the curfew, security agencies have been directed to ensure total compliance with the order.

For emphasis, both Ode and Isinigbo communities have been closed down for any unauthorized human movement and activity until further notice.