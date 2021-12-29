Commissioner seeks collaborative efforts to improve education in Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisyo, has urged stakeholders, NGOs, and well-intentioned individuals to work together to address the challenges facing the education sector, emphasising that the government cannot tackle all of the sector’s problems alone.

The Commissioner made the announcement at the Old Students’ Association of Odo-Obara High School, Epe’s 41st anniversary/reunion party, which was held on the school’s premises.

Mrs. Adefisayo, who was represented by Mrs. Abiodun Adefuye, Deputy Director, Schools’ Support Unit, Education District III, thanked the Alumni for being a source of pride and community development in Epe and the State in general.

She urged everyone to continue devoting more time and resources to the development of the school and the education sector in the state.

The Association’s President, Alhaji Ismail Abdulrasak, claimed that one of the group’s goals is to develop programs that will allow alumni to build a stronger structure for the advancement of their alma mater and students through a mentorship program.

Alhaji Abdulrasak thanked the organizing committee, the Executives, the Board of Trustees, and the members of each set for their significant contributions to the school’s progress and the event’s success.

Mrs. Adebimpe Beckley, the Human Resource Officer, Eredo LCDA and also a member of the Association, delivered a paper titled: “Discover Yourself” where she defined self-discovery as the process of acquiring insight into one’s own character, adding that it is never too late to discover one’s self.

She said: “Self Discovery can occur at any point in ones’ life. For some, it comes earlier while for others it might take a while. However, it’s a natural process and I want every one of you to keep striving to explore your potential as we might still have hidden talents yet to be discovered”.