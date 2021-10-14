Breaking News

Comedian, Basketmouth signs music deal with Empire

Comedian, Basketmouth signs music deal with Empire Comedian, Basketmouth signs music deal with Empire

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has signed a mega music deal with US-based record label Empire.

The comedian announced the deal on his official Instagram handle, where he wrote, “Hey guys, did I mention that I have been signed by @empire? Well… I am.”

Empire is an independent record label that handles music licensing and distribution and boasts a lineup of successful Nigerian artistes such as Olamide and Fireboy DML.

The deal comes after Basketmouth’s successful album YABASI, released in 2020 and will give the comedian an advance, a budget, and marketing support for his upcoming project.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

IMF projects 2.1% growth for Nigeria in 2018

TVCN
Jan 23, 2018

The International Monetary Fund has projected that Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product will grow at 2.1…

BREAKING: Four PDP Reps from Zamfara dump PDP for APC

BREAKING: Four PDP Reps from Zamfara dump PDP for APC

TVCN
Jul 6, 2021

Four members of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, in the House House of Representatives from Zamfara…

Plateau govt urges residents to adhere to protocols as cases rise

TVCN
Aug 24, 2020

The Plateau state government has urged residents not to panic over the recent increase in the number…

One killed in Police, armed robbers face off in Ogun

TVCN
Nov 10, 2020

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have killed one armed robbery suspect while exchanging gun fire…

TVC News Special Reports

Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy dedicates presidential victory to Ukrainians

22 Apr 2019 3.30 pm

Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky has…

Continue reading

Lekki Toll Gate Protest: Comedian ‘Mr. Macaroni’ reacts, says Government should protect all Nigerians

14 Feb 2021 11.24 am

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr.  Macaroni,…

Continue reading

Veteran Comedian, Ali Baba recounts COVID-19 experience

08 Jan 2021 12.15 pm

Continue reading