Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an investigation into the military plane crash that led to the death of seven persons.

The said Air Force plane, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i crashed on Sunday while returning to Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en-route Minna, the Niger State capital.

#BeecraftKingAir350crash

Eyewitness account, says incident happened between 11am and 12noon today, Sunday. pic.twitter.com/thfCrlaRLe — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Confirming the development, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola in a brief communique stated that all seven personnel aboard the craft died in the crash.

The NAF spokesman further stated that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) urged the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of the investigation.

The CAS also commiserated with the families of the deceased.