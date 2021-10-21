COAS inaugurates remodelled houses for soldiers in Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has inaugurated 20 blocks of houses that consist 12 flats of one bedroom apartments each at Giginya barrack in Sokoto.

The Army Chief said the Nigerian Army is committed to providing improved accommodations for soldiers, which is part of his leadership vision to ensure their habitable welfare and motivate their performance.

He commended the vision of previous leaders in Nigerian Army on the courage and assured to sustain the efforts.

COAS tasked the soldiers to live up to the chief expectations in discharging their duties.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey, commended COAS for his efforts and considering the welfare of soldiers.

Bassey, also the Force Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, assured safeguarding the infrastructures through adequate maintainable.