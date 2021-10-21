Breaking News

COAS inaugurates remodelled houses for soldiers in Sokoto

COAS inaugurates housing units in Sokoto COAS inaugurates housing units in Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff,  Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has inaugurated 20 blocks of houses that consist 12 flats of one bedroom apartments each at Giginya barrack in Sokoto.

The Army Chief said the Nigerian Army is committed to providing improved accommodations for soldiers, which is part of his leadership vision to ensure their habitable welfare and motivate their performance.

He commended the vision of previous leaders in Nigerian Army on the courage and assured to sustain the efforts.

COAS tasked the soldiers to live up to the chief expectations in discharging their duties.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey, commended COAS for his efforts and considering the welfare of soldiers.

Bassey, also the Force Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, assured safeguarding the infrastructures through adequate maintainable.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ajimobi presents N285bn 2019 budget proposal to Oyo Assembly

TVCN
Jan 1, 2019

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has presented before the state House of Assembly a detailed…

Proposed US Visa Restrictions

TVCN
Jan 23, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWQwlM5BaiI

Governor Ugwuanyi leads rescue operation at accident site

TVCN
May 16, 2021

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Saturday led a rescue operation at Ekulu Bridge, Abakpa…

Indonesian students use plastic puppets to teach children how to protect the environment

TVCN
Oct 28, 2019

In Indonesia, tons of plastic waste end up in the surrounding ocean and in the country's rivers every…

TVC News Special Reports

FG committed to making Nigeria investor-friendly – Enelamah

12 Nov 2017 11.38 am

The Federal Government says it’s determined…

Continue reading

Chief of Army staff reassures Nigerians on efforts to end insurgency, armed banditry

20 Jan 2020 1.24 pm

  The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant…

Continue reading

President Buhari warns against violent protests, commends Army for restoring order

07 Dec 2020 1.28 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that…

Continue reading