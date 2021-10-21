Coaches talk tough ahead Optima Energy NLO Super 8 Final

Coach of high flying Campus FC, Olumide Arobadi has said that he expects a difficult cup final game with Destiny Boys, as he insisted that his opponents are very formidable side.

The Flying Campus FC have been the rave of the Optima Energy NLO Super 8 tournament at Remo stars stadium, Ikenne, with their scintillating and fluid football flourishing with goals having defeated all their foes at the group games to emerge favourites to lift the champion of champions trophy.

“There’s no easy Cup final and I expect a very difficult game but I am very optimistic that my players are capable of winning if they play to the tactical formation,” Arobadi told NLO Media.

“My focus is to take each game as it comes and every game has been very difficult despite my team emerging victorious.

“We will stick to our tactical plans and in hope my players will rise to the occasion to win,” he said.

Destiny Boys In Final To Win – Obafemi

Meanwhile, Abiodun Obafemi, coach of Destiny Boys says he’s fully convinced of his team beating Campus Fc of Owerri.

According to him, Destiny boys navigated difficult terrain to get to the final and having not lost a game in the tournament, the team is poised to halt the victory run of Campus Fc.

“My team are in the final to win it. We faced very difficult teams and my boys gave good account of themselves to top the group.

“Campus Fc, a very good side no doubt, but my team have players that can hurt them in the final,” he said.

The final game promises to be very explosive judging by the red – hot form of both teams in the tournament.

Campus Fc have been very devastating in front of goals, scoring 11 goals in three games and conceeding three to signal a water tight defence and their attacking prowess.

It is a little different for Destiny boys that conceeded four goals while scoring eight goals enroute to the final, but the team have also proved that they can pummel their opponents with goals as seen in the 4-2 destruction of Jnr. Danburam in their last group game on Wednesday.

There are no injury worries for both teams according to the information reaching NLO media.

Kick off time is 3pm on Friday and 90 minutes will tell the difference between both sides or straight to the lotteries of penalties to decide the champion of champions in 2021 NLO season.