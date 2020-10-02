Nigeria has ratififed the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), making it the 144th country to do so.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the President, the Instrument of Ratification was signed on Friday in Abuja.

Excerpts from the Instrument with the President’s signature reads: ”I, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, do hereby formally declare that the Federal Republic of Nigeria accepts the aforementioned Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and undertakes faithfully to perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained.”

Mr Garba said a total of 144 of the 192 signatory countries need to submit their formal acceptance of the Amendment for it to enter into force.

Patricia Espinosa, the Executive Secretary, UNFCCC, confirmed Nigeria’s endorsement of the climate treaty in a tweet:

”An incredible milestone! With 144 parties now signed, the Doha amendment enters into force. This is fantastic news for our process @UNFCCC towards #ClimateAction. Many thanks Nigeria @MBuhari for your ratification!”