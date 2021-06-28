The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has sworn in the 18 new Court of Appeal Justices recently elevated to the Court.



The new justices of the Court of Appeal are:

1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State),

2. Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau),

3. Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa),

4. Yusuf Bashir (Taraba),

5. Usman Musale (Yobe),

6. Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe),

7. Abba Mohammed (Kano State),

8. Bature Gafai (Katsina),

9. Danlami Senchi (Kebbi),

10. Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto),

11. Hassan Sule (Zamfara),

12. Kenneth Amadi (Imo),

13. Peter Affen (Bayelsa),

14. Sybil Gbagi (Delta),

15. Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos),

16. Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun),

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), and

18. Bola Ademola (Ondo).

A drama however played out when Justice Olasunbo Goodluck, a Christian, took her oath in the name of Allah during the swearing-in.

The CJN quickly corrected her and she later took her oath in the name of God.