In the wake of rumours of a military coup, members of Sudan’s transitional government and other civilian officials have been arrested.

Unidentified soldiers are believed to have placed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok under house arrest.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have marched to the streets of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital.

Since the ousting of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and the establishment of the transitional government two years ago, military and civilian authorities have been at conflict.