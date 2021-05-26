A civil society group want the federal government to adopt an oral and interactive section that will engage appointees as a criteria for appointing permanent secretries into federal civil service rather than the usual elementary computer proficiency Test.

They say the elementary Computer proficiency process is not a true test to determining the capacity of a person who will head a sensitive position as a permanent secretary.

The group gathered in front of the office of the Head of Service in Abuja with different inscriptions Driving home their demands.