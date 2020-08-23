A civil society group is calling on the National Assembly to jettison the controversial National Water resources bill, saying the bill did not address the issues of accessibility and availability of water to ordinary Nigerian citizens.

Two years ago, there was a huge public outcry on the federal government’s proposed plan to control water resources in the country.

It also caused a debate on the floor of the senate, with some lawmakers disagreeing on some clauses of the bill, saying it will deny Nigerians access to this basic need.

However, there are reports that the bill has been reintroduced again to the House of Representatives by the Presidency, and that certain clauses of the bill are not only draconian but does no good to any society.

The civil society also raised concerns about the government plans to privatize the water sector, saying such an initiative will deny ordinary citizens the basic rights to water.

The bill, titled National Water Resources bill, was reintroduced in the house of representatives before it adjourned for a two-month recess on the 23rd of July, and was committed it to the committee of the whole, for third reading and final passage.

These rights activists say the referral of the bill breaches order 12, rule 16 of the standing orders of the house.

The bill seeks to bring all water resources and banks of the water sources under the control of the federal government through its agencies to be established by the bill.