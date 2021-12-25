Christmas: Niger Governor vows to secure residents, property

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Chairman North Central Governors Forum ( NCGF) has felicitated with Christians and all Nigerlites on the joyous occasion of 2021 Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Governor in a Christmas message, said Christmas season signifies love, joy, peace and hope pointing out that these values are much needed in the society coupled with the insecurity bedeviling the state in particular and the country at general.

He enjoined all Nigerlites to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas and reinvest trust in his administration’s determination and unwavering commitment to restoring peace, security and prosperity to the State.

The Governor emphasised that the state government will continue to provide the needed support within the available resources to security agencies to enable them tame the tide of insecurity in the State.

While commending the efforts of the security agents in fighting banditry in the State so far, Governor Sani Bello urged them not to be discouraged but continue to do more to achieve the desired objective.

He therefore called on all residents of the state to support the security agencies by volunteering credible intelligence/information on activities of bandits and other criminal elements within their communities in order to put an end to this blight on the society.

“I know providing security for all residents in the state remains my duty, it has been vital to this administration right from inception, and I will follow through with it.

“I cannot in my right conscience shirk the cardinal responsibility of securing lives and property. Our people must be free to live and move without hindrances. This is crucial not only in enthroning an atmosphere of calm and social cohesion but for the economy to grow and uplift the living standards of the citizenry”, he said.

The Governor also prayed for a prosperous 2022 for the state and all the residents.