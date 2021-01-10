Former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu has disproved the news of his death, saying that he is hale and hearty.

Chukwu disclosed this on Sunday to journalists at his Trans Ekulu residence, Enugu.

The social media have since Jan. 8, been awash with the news of Mr. Chukwu’s demise.

However, the former Green Eagles captain, who celebrated his 70th birthday on Jan. 4, 2021, said that he was surprised that some people would wish him death.

“I am terribly embarrassed with this news that I am dead. Several people have been calling me from across the world since the news broke.

“I am still investigating the source of the story,” he said.

Christian Chukwu, popularly known as ‘chairman’ during his career days, said that God was in control of his life.

He advised journalists and social media influencers to always investigate and get their facts right before writing.