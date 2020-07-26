Arsenal’s 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka is weighing his options of playing for either England or Nigeria.

Saka admits it will be challenging to choose between England or Nigeria

The two countries are yet to call up the 18 year old for senior team action, but he’s attracting admiring glances from both associations.

For Saka it is a decision that will require careful consideration with family members at the right time.

This season he has played in different positions on the left-wing and has scored four goals in 38 matches while providing 11 assists