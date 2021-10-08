Breaking News

Chiwetalu Agu released from Army custody day after arrest

Latest Breaking News About Chiwetalu Agu: Nigerian Army releases veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu Chiwetalu Agu with Actors Guild of Nigeria Representatives after release

Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has been released from Army custody a day after he was arrested for putting on an outfit with semblance to the Biafran flag.

This was made known via a video posted by some Nollywood actors, where Agu was filmed with two representatives from the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Narrations in the video, revealed that Agu was released via the intervention of the AGN and according to one of the representatives, the actor is hale and hearty.

The actor was earlier seen in an online video being arrested by soldiers around Upper Iweka Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra state, for wearing an outfit with Biafra inscriptions.

But Nigerian Army in a statement said that the actor was arrested for trying to incite members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

U.S: Law enforcement officials intercept package containing poison addressed to Trump

TVCN
Sep 20, 2020

Investigations are now underway after a package containing the poison Ricin addressed to the White House…

Thousands of residents evacuated as wildfire rages in California

TVCN
Oct 25, 2019

Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate their homes as a wildfire rages in California. (more…)…

Delta govt steps up efforts to fight Human Trafficking

TVCN
Aug 8, 2019

Delta state task force on Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal migration has given a stern warning to…

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger Presidency

TVCN
Feb 23, 2021

Former foreign minister Mohamed Bazoum, 61, has won Niger's presidential run-off election with 55.75%…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest News about Insecurity in Nigeria: Suspected Kidnappers kill Major General Hassan Ahmed

Suspected kidnappers murder Major General Hassan Ahmed

16 Jul 2021 3.23 pm

Suspected kidnappers have killed Maj Gen…

Continue reading

Attacks on Police HQ, Correctional Centre in Imo, an act of terrorism – Buhari

05 Apr 2021 6.28 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned…

Continue reading
Bashir-Tofa-TVC

IPOB : Bashir Tofa calls for National Conference

16 Sep 2017 5.58 pm

A prominent Northern political leader, Bashiru…

Continue reading