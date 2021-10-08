Chiwetalu Agu released from Army custody day after arrest

Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has been released from Army custody a day after he was arrested for putting on an outfit with semblance to the Biafran flag.

This was made known via a video posted by some Nollywood actors, where Agu was filmed with two representatives from the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Narrations in the video, revealed that Agu was released via the intervention of the AGN and according to one of the representatives, the actor is hale and hearty.

The actor was earlier seen in an online video being arrested by soldiers around Upper Iweka Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra state, for wearing an outfit with Biafra inscriptions.

But Nigerian Army in a statement said that the actor was arrested for trying to incite members of the public and soliciting for support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).