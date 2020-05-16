The Chinese Embassy has donated medical materials to one hundred schools in the FCT.

The donation, meant to help schools and student in their studies, is worth about five Million Naira

According to the Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, the intervention is to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and China at such critical moment.

Mr Zhou, who was represented by Mr Li Xuda, Cultural Counselor of the embassy, said that the medical items would be distributed among the schools.

He said that the supplies would give the schools the capacity to carry out tests on students and to identify those who would need to be quarantined without any delay.

Attention is already shifting to how Nigeria and the world at large will live with the coronavirus global health crisis

The circumstances created by the outbreak has been very hard to cope with.

The closure of schools and businesses were strategies adopted to flatten the curve of infection

That has not stopped the virus and the World Health Organisation now believes it may be with the human race for a long time to come.

It is pertinent that plans be put in place in order to cope with this new reality

Items donated by the Chinese embassy includes gun thermometers, electro thermometers, disposable masks, goggles and medical gloves