China’s ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said.

He did not comment on the cause of death.

Ambassador Du Wei, aged 57 years old had arrived in Israel in February. He had previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine, according to the embassy’s website.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China.

The ambassador’s death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus pandemic.