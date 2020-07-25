China has ordered the closure of the U.S consulate in the south-western city of Chengdu.

This move is the latest in a tit-for-tat escalation between the two countries and comes days after the U.S closed the Chinese consulate in Houston.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision was made because China was “stealing” intellectual property.

China on its part said its action is a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions taken by the United States which violated international law and the basic norms of international relations.

The consulate will be shut at 10 a.m. local time on July 27.