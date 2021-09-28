Child Expert testifies as Baba Ijesha’s Sex assault trial continues

A child expert has testified in the sexual assault trial of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly called Baba Ijesha.

The case is before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences court in Ikeja.

At the resumption of the hearing on Tuesday, the two lead defence counsel, Babatunde Ogala and Dada Awosika were absent.

Both senior advocates of Nigeria had written to the court, asking for an adjournment on account of being indisposed and out of the country.

But the Director of Public Prosecution representing the state, Olayinka Adeyemi opposed the application for adjournment made through a junior defense counsel, on the grounds that that the date of this sitting had been communicated to all counsel since August 19.

The judge ruled that the case must continue, and ordered the next witness to open her testimony.

The Executive Director of the Cece (pronounced as Che Che) Yara Child Advocacy Centre told the court that she led the child forensic interview team that spoke with the alleged victim of baba ijesha’s consecutive sexual assaults.

she added that the fourteen year old (names withheld) was bold, relaxed and give a free recall of the events in question.

the witness also said the description of the defendant from the account of the child reflected the true dynamics of a child abuser which include intimidation, secrecy, threat and coercion.

She tendered her report on the interview and a flashdrive of the session which will be viewed at the next hearing, slated for October 20, 2021.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge filed against him under the criminal laws of Lagos state which includes alleged Sexual Assault by Penetration of a then seven year old with his car key, between 2013 and 2014, and indecent treatment of a child.