Children in Zamfara state have joined their Counterpart across the globe to celebrate this year’s International children’s day amid tight security.

The colorful event held at the Sardauna Memorial Stadium Gusau has over thirty schools from both public and private schools showcasing their talents

The state Governor Bello Matawalle represented by the Secretary to the State Government Bello Bala Maru said children’s day is a special day not only to the children but to parents also

He said the state government is committed towards improving education and training of teachers in the state

Governor Bello Matawalle adds that his administration will continue to work with all relevant authorities in providing adequate security in all schools.

The Zamfara governor appeal to parents to ensure they provide quality education to their children and always give them the needed attention.

“I charge u to strive hard to grow as responsible citizens who will make their parents, Teachers, and society proud, ensure u observe your daily prayers as through prayers we all can succeed”

” My administration has invested a lot of resources in both western and Islamic studies to help u become responsible children and tomorrow’s leader” Matawalle.

” please, avoid the company of bad friends and do not engage in any unholy act” Governor Matawalle added

Earlier, the state commissioner for Women affairs and social development Zainab Gumi congratulate Zamfara children for the opportunity to see this year’s children’s day.

She said, children are assets to their parents, community, school, state and the country at Large

The Matawalle’s led government is committed to ensuring the right of children is protected

On child abuse, the government insist it is not leaving any stone unturned especially as insecurity has contributed to the rise.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs wishes children in Zamfara and other parts of the world a wonderful celebration.

Award was presented to deserving schools and Teachers.

Those in attendance at the event include the Emir of Gusau Ibrahim Bello, Chief of Staff to the Governor Bala Mande, Sole Administrators of Maru and Kaura Namoda among others.