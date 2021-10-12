Breaking News

Chidinma Ojukwu, 1 Other plead not guilty for Ataga murder

Latest Breaking News about Chidinma Ojukwu: Chidinma Ojukwu, One Other arraigned, okead not guilty for Ataga murder Chdinma Ojukwu in the Dock

Chidinma Ojukwu and one Adebayo Quadri have pleaded not guilty to eight counts of murder, stealing and forgery .

Her sister, Chioma Egbuchu is also arraigned and has pleaded not guilty to receiving the late Mr Ataga’s Iphone 7.

The state government is represented by the DPP, Olayinka Adeyemi, while one O. Egwu is representing miss Ojukwu.

The director of public prosecution has asked Justice Adesanya to give a date for trial and to order a further remand of the first two defendants in custody.

Miss Ojukwu is represented by lawyer, Onwuka egwu.

While another counsel, babatunde busari represented the second defendant. The director of the Lagos State office of the public defender, Dr. Jide Martins Who led the team that represented the third defendant asked the judge to uphold the earlier bail granted Chioma egbuchu, which the court granted.

At the DPP’s request for the court to fix date for trial to begin fully, the case stands adjourned to November 9, 11, 15, 16, 17, 25, 29th & 30th of November.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

S’Court dismisses Timipre Silva’s Appeal

TVCN
Nov 9, 2016

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress’ candidate in (more…)

UNIOSUN-TVCNews

UNIOSUN Law campus : Ifetedo indigenes demand more faculties

TVCN
Mar 25, 2018

Some indigenes of Ifetedo in Ife South Local Government area of Osun state want the state Government…

Otunba Ademola Adeleke-TVC

PDP will win 2018 Osun guber poll, says Adeleke

TVCN
Jul 10, 2017

The Senator-elect for Osun West, Ademola Adeleke has described his victory as a new dawn for democracy.…

NECO releases 2020 SSCE results

TVCN
Jan 13, 2021

The National Examinations Council has released the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination results.…

TVC News Special Reports

Governor Sanwo-olu approves body cameras for LASTMA, VIS, Others

31 Mar 2021 8.25 pm

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rolled out…

Continue reading

Lagos approves reopening of schools from November 2

29 Oct 2020 11.30 am

The Lagos State Government has approved…

Continue reading
Breaking: Justice Abang sentences Maina's son, Faisal to 14 years imprisonment

Lagos discharges 33 COVID-19 patients

11 May 2020 6.16 pm

Lagos state government has discharged 33…

Continue reading