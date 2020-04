Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has agreed personal terms with Inter Milan for a summer move.

The France striker tried to push through a move to San Siro in January after a frustrating first half of the season under manager Frank Lampard.

Report says the 33-year-old striker will sign a two-year contract with Inter Milan with an option of a third year.

Giroud wants more playing time as he looks to make the France squad for the European Championships that will take place next summer.