Chelsea have announced the £53million deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Frank Lampard has been desperate to bolster his attacking options and has landed one of the finest strikers in Europe in Werner.

The German international, who has two games left to play with RB Leipzig, has signed a five-year deal worth £175,000-a-week.

https://twitter.com/TimoWerner/status/1273548277946908672?s=20