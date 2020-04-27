Chelsea football club have said they won’t impose a pay cut on their first-team squad.

The Premier League side said players have been asked to continue donating to charities during the ongoing pandemic.

Reports indicate that the west London club has been in talks with their players about a salary reduction, of around 10 percent to reduce costs at a time when football has been suspended because of the virus.

That figure is significantly lower than the Premier League’s suggestion of 30 percent for all clubs.