Chelsea consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League as manager Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start to life at Stamford Bridge continued with a 2-0 victory over Everton.

In a crucial contest in the race for Champions League qualification, Kai Havertz made decisive contributions, but it was Ben Godfrey’s own goal and Joginho’s second half penalty that made the difference for Chelsea.

Tuchel’s eighth victory as Chelsea manager extends his unbeaten start to 11 games and sees the Blues open up a four-point lead over fifth-placed Everton, who saw their three-game winning run end in London.