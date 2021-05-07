Thomas Tuchel has urged his team to complete a historic double as Chelsea stormed past Real Madrid to set-up a mouth-watering all-English Champions League final.

The Blues produced a dominant display against the Spanish giants to clinch their place in this month’s Istanbul showpiece against Premier League champions-elect Manchester City later this month.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored the crucial goals to cap a stylish performance from Chelsea – who are now on for a historic European and FA Cup double.