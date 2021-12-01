Chaos as deadline for federal employees to show evidence of vaccination comes

The deadline given by the federal government for employees to show evidence of vaccination or a PCR test done 48 hours prior to the day has been met with chaos at the entrance of the federal secretariat.

Many civil servants trying to gain access to the premises were not allowed in as a dozens queued up to get the vaccine this morning at the secretariat.

The security personnel at the gate can be seen trying their best to pacify the impatient growing crowd.

In October, the presidential steering committee had announced the December 1st deadline to federal employees as part of measures to the covid 19 response.

So far only about 6 percent of eligible nigerians have been fully vaccinated which is a far cry from the 70 percent vaccination target to achieve herd immunity by the first quarter of 2022.