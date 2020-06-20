The Chadian government has formally requested Nigeria to connect her country to the national electricity grid.

The Chadian Ambassador, Abakar Saleh Chachaimi, made the request during a visit to the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman.

The Ambassador stressed the historical and economic values of connecting his country to Nigeria’s electricity as a means of enhancing bilateral relations.

Reacting to the request, the Minister of power said he welcomed the development, adding that the request would be thoroughly evaluated.

The minister also approved the request to host his counterpart from the Republic of Chad for a technical analysis of the request.

He further informed the Chadian delegation that currently, Nigeria has bilateral contracts for supplying electricity to Niger Republic and Benin Republic which have been ongoing for decades.