The chief of Defence staff, General Lucky Irabor has unveiled the world’s largest flag in history.

The unveiling which took place in Ibadan also had the designer of the Nigerian national flag Taiwo Akinkunmi in attendance.

While speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the chief of defence staff said it is important for Nigerians to acknowledge the Nigerian flag as a symbol of unity

He urged those agitating for the separation of the country to desist from every action that is capable of disrupting the county’s peace.

According to him, The secessionists should all stop trying to keep Nigeria separated

The unveiled Nigerian flag covers an area of 3,275.6 square meters, a length of 73.3 meters and a width of 43.5 meters.