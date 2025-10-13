The Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement (CAGrAM) has thrown its weight behind the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, describing recent allegations against him as politically motivated distractions aimed at undermining his achievements.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Hon. Dr. Agbi Stephen Omobamidele, CAGrAM’s Deputy National Chairman (South), dismissed the controversy surrounding the Minister as “a needless distraction” orchestrated by individuals who feel threatened by his remarkable performance in office.

Dr. Agbi praised Tunji-Ojo’s leadership at the Ministry of Interior, noting that his reforms and digital transformation initiatives have significantly improved service delivery and transparency in the sector. “Dr. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has redefined public service delivery in Nigeria. His reforms and commitment to transparency have earned him national and international recognition. These baseless attacks are deliberate attempts to divert attention from his outstanding work,” he said.

He further described the Minister as one of the most competent and loyal members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet, adding that his performance aligns perfectly with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “CAGrAM stands firmly behind Dr. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo. We urge him to stay focused and not be distracted by political opportunists. Nigerians can clearly see his impact,” Dr. Agbi added.

The movement called on the public to ignore false narratives designed to smear the Minister’s reputation, emphasizing that Nigeria needs more focused, innovative, and results-oriented leaders like Tunji-Ojo to drive meaningful development. “At CAGrAM, we defend competence and celebrate performance. Dr. Tunji-Ojo embodies both,” Dr. Agbi affirmed.

CAGrAM also reaffirmed its unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu, pledging to continue its grassroots mobilization and support for the administration’s developmental agenda across the country.