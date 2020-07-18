The Confederation of African Football has confirmed that the African Cup of Nations will return to it’s June/July date by 2023.

CAF’s acting General Secretary, Abdel Bah stated that there are no plans for a change in the timing of the competition, though the next tournament will take place in January 2022, because of the unfavourable weather in host nation Cameroon in June and July.

“As of today, the 2023 Nations Cup is planned for June/July because, to make it clear, in the regulations we have decided to play all Nations Cups in June/July

“The Nations Cup in Cameroon, after the request of the authorities, was postponed to January/February. As of today, we haven’t received the same request from Ivorian authorities,” he said.

With the 2022 World Cup scheduled to hold between November and December, the possibility of the tournament holding in January 2023 could be difficult.