BVAS, is malfunctioning in 6 polling units in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka LG

Latest Breaking Political News About Anambra Election Today: 6 BVAS Devices malfunctioning in Njikoka LG Anambra Voters Protests Over Non Arrival of Voting Materials

The polling units include, Orabuike 1, ward 3 Enugwu-Ukwu, polling units 006, Orabuike 2, ward 3 Enugwu-Ukwu, polling unit 001, Osili Primary School field 1, ward 3 Enugwu-Ukwu, polling unit 001,

Others include, Osili Primary School Field 2, ward 3 Enugwu-Ukwu, polling unit 002, Uruokwe Primary School 1, ward 3 Enugwu-Ukwu, polling unit 003, and Uruokwe Primary School 2, ward 3 Enugwu-Ukwu, polling unit 004.

The electorate who came out enmass to exercise their franchise including Mr Chidi Ibemeka, and Mrs Ebele Anagbogu were seen disappointed and frustrated, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission to do the needful before 2:30pm, time of the election closure, in order not to disenfranchise the electorate.

