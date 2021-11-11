Businesses crippled as floods sack Ogba in Lagos

A downpour lasting just about an hour in Lagos on Thursday has left more than a little trouble in its wake along the Ogba-Ijaiye-Agege axis of the stiate.

The flood crippled businesses, petrol attendants were left stranded to wait for the waters to subside,

Those patronising the filling station, had to wade through the waves.

Even the Area G police command was not spared, with parked cars soaked up half way.

For decades, flooding has been an environmental hazard in Lagos. While residents are seeking sustainable solutions to gridlock experienced in parts of the city.

They are asking the government to dredge the canals and open up more roads to motorists.