Breaking: Missing Vanguard Reporter, Tordue Salem found dead in Abuja

Tordue Salem, Vanguard reporter who was declared missing in October, has been found dead in Abuja.Alhough, details of the circumstances surrounding the recovery of his remains were still sketchy as at Thursday night, sources disclosed to TVC News that his was body was found at an undisclosed location in the FCT.

The late Reporter who was covering the House of Representatives, was last seen on October 13, 2021.

TVC News reliably gathered that after the close of work that day, he was said to have alighted from a cab at Total filling station, close to the Force headquarters, and headed for B.J’s garden, in the company of a female relative.

Thereafter, he reportedly flagged a cab for the lady who left before him, informing her that he was going to Area 8, Garki. But he was never seen until his remains were recovered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an alarm on his mysterious disappearance was raised the next day, from where the matter was directed to the Intelligence Response Team , IRT on October 16, 2021

According to sources, some arrests were reportedly made. Among them was that of a man who was picked for attempting to extort Salem’s family.