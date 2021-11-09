Breaking News

Business Mogul, Sarki, abducted one year after escaping from Bandits

A Zamfara based Businessman Aminu Sarki Jangeme who escaped from bandits’ den last year has been re – abducted by thesame bandits

Sarki, as he is popularly known was abducted last year alongside six others in his village Jangeme in maru local government escaped from his captors while negotiations for payment of ransom was ongoing

Aminu Sarki relocated to Gusau the state capital with his entire family shortly after he escaped from the kidnappers den

Sadly, he was re-bducted three days ago while monitoring the harvest of his farm crops in his farm along Gusau – Dansadau road

A source told TVC NEWS that the bandits have been targeting the Business Mogul since he escaped from them one year ago.

