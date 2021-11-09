Bandits Ambush Police Patrol Team In Zamfara, Kill 7, burn Patrol Vehicle

Bandits have attacked mobile Police Patrol Team kill seven personnel and set Ablaze patrol vehicle in Zamfara.

The incident occurred along Magani – Gusau road when troops deployed to keep peace in the area were ambushed by gunmen Monday night

The whereabout of some personnel who escaped the attack is still unknown

The troops were over powered by the bandits due to their large number and could not call for re-enforcement due to lack of Telecommunication Services in Communities outside the state capital

Magami Community is few kilometers away from the trouble Dansadau area which is known as one of the hotbed of Banditry in zamfara

The attack is coming less than forty eight hours after bandits attacked Rijiya Community in same Gusau local government and kill seven person’s and destroyed valuable properties

Efforts to speak to police authorities in the state yielded no result as the phone lines of the Commissioner of police and the image maker of the command were not going through.