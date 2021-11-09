Breaking News

Bandits Ambush Police Patrol Team In Zamfara, Kill 7, burn Patrol Vehicle

Latest Breaking News About Zamfara State: Bandits ambush police patrol team in Zamfara, kill7, burn patrol vehicle Police Patrol Team

Bandits have attacked mobile Police Patrol Team kill seven personnel and set Ablaze patrol vehicle in Zamfara.

The incident occurred along Magani – Gusau road when troops deployed to keep peace in the area were ambushed by gunmen Monday night

The whereabout of some personnel who escaped the attack is still unknown

The troops were over powered by the bandits due to their large number and could not call for re-enforcement due to lack of Telecommunication Services in Communities outside the state capital

Magami Community is few kilometers away from the trouble Dansadau area which is known as one of the hotbed of Banditry in zamfara

The attack is coming less than forty eight hours after bandits attacked Rijiya Community in same Gusau local government and kill seven person’s and destroyed valuable properties

Efforts to speak to police authorities in the state yielded no result as the phone lines of the Commissioner of police and the image maker of the command were not going through.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

current news about Baba Ijesha's trial

Alleged sexual allegations: Baba Ijesha back in court to resume trial

TVCN
Jul 26, 2021

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has resumed hearing the…

Stakeholders call for inclusion of private healthcare institutions in NHMIS

TVCN
Oct 15, 2018

To ensure accurate and quality data and care, boost the nation's poor health indices and improve service…

Study of History is key to nation building, says Sultan

Study of History is key to nation building- Sultan

TVCN
Nov 1, 2021

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has once again urged the federal government to ensure…

President Buhari fecilitates with Christiana Din at 80

TVCN
Jan 11, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating Mrs Christiana…

TVC News Special Reports

Wife of Zamfara State Governor wins award for promoting Girl Child Education

24 Mar 2021 8.04 pm

Wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello…

Continue reading

District head, children abducted in Zamfara

11 Nov 2020 3.38 pm

A District head and four of his children…

Continue reading
Latest Breaqking News in Zamfara State: : Former Tsafe LGA Sole Administrator Aminu Mudi Tsafe Regains Freedom

Former Tsafe LGA Sole Administrator Regains Freedom

31 Jul 2021 3.34 pm

Abducted former sole administrator of Tsafe…

Continue reading