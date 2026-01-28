The Ojora family of Lagos State has announced the passing of their patriarch, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, the Olori Omo Oba of Lagos, who died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 93. In a statement signed by Mrs Toyin Ojora-Saraki, the family said Ojora passed away “in full submission to the ...
The Ojora family of Lagos State has announced the passing of their patriarch, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, the Olori Omo Oba of Lagos, who died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 93.
In a statement signed by Mrs Toyin Ojora-Saraki, the family said Ojora passed away “in full submission to the will of Almighty Allah (SWT).”
According to the statement, the family announced that Otunba Ojora will be buried in Lagos according to Islamic rites and urged members of the public to pray for his soul.
The statement reads, “Inalilahi wa Ina Ilaehi Rajiun
“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (SWT), the Ojora family of Lagos hereby announces the passing of our beloved patriarch, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, the Otunba of Lagos and Lisa of Ife, who returned to his creator early this morning.”
“We say Alhamdulilahi for a life well lived, and we comply with Allah’s words that ‘Surely, to Allah we belong, and to Him we will all return’ (Q2: 156).”
The statement added, “He was 93 and will be buried in Lagos according to Islamic rites. He was survived by his lovely wife, Erelu Ojolape Ojora, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
“We urge all members of the public to join us in praying to Allah to grant His servant, who has lived a dignified life, reprieve in the grave and a place in Aljannah Firdaus.”