12 people including local administrators have been arrested in Burundi on charges of robbing residents returning from neighbouring Tanzania, a police spokesman said.

The arrest in southern Makamba province took place two days after security minister Gervais Ndirakobuca warned police and administration officials against engaging in bribery and other corrupt practices.

Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said the 12 arrested included three administration officials who had robbed citizens of their money after they returned from working in Tanzania.

“They stripped their victims of their belongings and money, those who escaped paid exorbitant amounts of money as transportation fees to reach their home villages,” Mr Nkurikiye said.

Burundi’s new president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, took office last month promising to unite the country and uphold citizens’ rights.

Rights groups have accused local administrators, security services and the youth wing of the ruling party of torture, gang-rape and murder of political opponents.

The government has dismissed the accusations.