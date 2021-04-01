Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has secured a back-to-back nomination in the International Male Solo Artist category of the 41st edition of the BRITs Awards.

The “Way Too Big” singer was nominated along with American singer and rapper Donald Glover, veteran music icon Bruce Springsteen, record producer Tame Impala and Canadian singer The Weekend.

Last year, Burna was nominated alongside veteran American icon Bruce Springsteen, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, American singer and rapper Post Malone and American rapper Tyler, the Creator in the same category.

He lost the award to Tyler, The Creator.

The award ceremony is usually held in February, however, due to the impact of COVID-19, it was postponed until May 11.