The President of the Jury for AMAA 2020, Steve Ayorinde has announced the list of nominees for this year’s award.

According to a press release, various actors and movies who made the cut were announced in the 26 categories’ Nomination list.

Desrances, a drama/thriller by Burkinabé director and screenwriter, Apolline Traoré leads this year AMAA with 10 nominations.

The movie, which is talented Apolline’s third feature film, features as lead seasoned movie actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Naomi Nemlin.

Both actors also bagged AMAA 2020 nominations for their individual role in the $1million movie: Award For Best Actor In A Leading Role and Award For Best Young/ Promising Actor.

The movie also earned Apolline the prestigious and most coveted AMAA 2020 Award For Best Director nomination.