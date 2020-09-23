Yobe state governor and Chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committe Mai Mala Buni, his Kogi state counterpart Yahaya Bello and the candidate of the party at the just concluded Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have met behind closed doors in Abuja.

It was the first outing of the APC candidate after the governorship election.

The closed door meeting with Ize-Iyamu took place Wednesday afternoon at the Abuja residence of Mr Buni.

Although reason for the meeting could not be ascertained as at the time filing this report, it was gathered that the party leadership was persuading Pastor Ize-Iyamu to accept in good faith the outcome of the election. The discussion centered on the way forward with ize-Iyamu after the Edo election.

The APC leadership through a statement signed by governor Buni had congratulated the winner of the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Advertisement

According to the party, “the September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship election is over, the winner has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the person of the Mr. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP).”

The party said it joined President Muhammadu Buhari, who had on Sunday congratulated the winner of the election, to affirm ‘‘commitment to free and fair elections’’ in order to strengthen ‘the foundation for our political and moral authority’.