Buhari writes Senate, seeks amendment of Section 84 (12) in Electoral Act

The Nigerian Senate has received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking amendment to section 84 subsection 2 and subsection 12 in the 2022 Electoral Act.

President Buhari in his letter that was read on the floor by President of the Senate wants the National Assembly to amend section 84 which states that no political appointee shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of any candidate for an election.

The President said the amendment is necessary as the clause constitutes a fundamental defect and leads to the disenfranchisement of political officeholders.

President Buhari added that the provision introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra-vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restrictions to serving political officeholders.