Buhari writes NASS, seeks Amendment to Petroleum Industry Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly, requesting an Amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act.

The president’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Mr President said the amendment became important to help in the full actualisation of the act.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had few weeks ago signed the bill into law amid controversies over the 3% host communities fund and the 30% exploration funds.

Stakeholders in the Niger have kicked against the act, describing it as an ambush. They vowed to continue their opposition until grey areas are addressed.