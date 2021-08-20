President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Lamido of Adamawa and the people of the state over the death of Ahmed Joda who headed his transition committee in 2015.

Speaking at the palace of Lamido of Adamawa where he commiserated with the State over the demise of one of it’s prominent sons, Ahmed Joda he said that indigenes of the State are very reliable and trustworthy.

He explained that since his days as a military ruler till civilian President, he have found Adamawa people very reliable reason he made one of them the Minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, had earlier welcomed the President to Adamawa as he thanked him for identifying with them in their moment of grief.

He said the State lost three illustrious sons recently and it was a trying moment for the State government and all citizens of Adamawa.

Governor Fintiri thanked the President for sending a delegation earlier in the week as well as for coming personally to condole with the State.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammad Barkindo Musdafa also appreciated the Nigerian leader for finding time within his tight schedule to commiserate with the people of Adamawa.

He prayed for a successful of the President’s son, which takes place in Kano later in the day.

President Buhari has since departed Adamawa for Kano, to participate in the ceremony of his son Yusuf.